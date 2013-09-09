RCMP says it will limit its use of facial recognition tech - but won't stop using it entirely

The RCMP says it will now use Clearview AI only "in very limited and specific circumstances" as concerns grow about the police force's use of the controversial facial recognition technology.

"Our review of the continued use of this technology, and particularly Clearview AI, is ongoing," said RCMP spokesperson Catherine Fortin in an email to CBC News today.

"In the interim, given the sensitivities surrounding facial recognition technology, we will only be using it in very limited and specific circumstances. The RCMP will only use facial recognition technology, including Clearview AI, in exigent circumstances for victim identification in child sexual exploitation investigations, or in circumstances where threat to life or grievous bodily harm may be imminent."

Concerns about the software intensified earlier this year after a New York Times investigation revealed that the software had extracted more than three billion photos from public websites like Facebook and Instagram, turning them into a database used by more than 600 law enforcement agencies in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere.

Following reports the company's client list had been hacked, the Mounties issued a statement at the end of last month confirming it had been using the technology for at least the previous four months — weeks after denying it.

The force said its child exploitation unit has used the technology for about four months, resulting in the rescue of two children.

At the time, it also acknowledged "a few units in the RCMP" are using the controversial tech to "enhance criminal investigations."

On Monday, a spokesperson said six trial licenses were used by RCMP units that "focus on criminal investigations" — which could refer to almost any section of the RCMP.

"These trial licenses were used to assess its potential for use in a criminal investigation, or to help advance a criminal investigation," said Fortin in an email to CBC News.

Clearview AI's powerful technology can unearth items of personal information — including a person's name, phone number, address or occupation — based on nothing more than a photo.

NDP MP Charlie Angus repeated his call on Monday for the Liberal government to issue a moratorium on the commercial, private and public sector use of Clearview AI in public spaces until the privacy commissioner finishes his investigation into the company.

"In the U.S., many municipalities are banning the use of facial recognition software like this. The Liberal government should follow suit, at least until we know for a fact that no laws in Canada have been breached," said Angus.

"Canadians deserve to have their privacy protected. The Liberals need to stop letting the interests of big tech companies selling shiny new technologies come ahead of the rights and privacy of everyday Canadians."