RCMP says it's opened an investigation into allegations China intimidated MP Chong and his family

The head of the RCMP says his organization has opened an investigation into allegations China attempted to target and intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.

Commissioner Mike Duheme made the comments before the procedure and House affairs committee Tuesday morning. The committee has been studying an alleged 2021 Beijing plot to amass information on Chong's family in retaliation for his efforts to recognize the persecution of Uyghurs as genocide.

Duheme and Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn say the force also contacted the commission of Canada Elections regarding other allegations that have bubbled to the surface from Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

O'Toole told the House of Commons earlier this month that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service told him he has been an ongoing target of a Chinese government campaign of misinformation and "voter suppression" that covered the last federal election campaign.

Kwan said CSIS told her she is an "evergreen" target for Beijing. Both O'Toole and Kwan said China's government is singling them out over their vocal support for democracy in Hong Kong and for religious and cultural minorities in China.

Duheme and Flynn said the force only learned about the Chong matter recently, when The Globe and Mail broke the story.

"I'm aware of that type of threat being present but I was not aware of the specifics," said Flynn.

The high-ranking Mounties' testimony comes as Parliament is seized with the issue of foreign interference and how the federal government is briefed, or not, on sensitive issues.

The prime minister, his national security and intelligence adviser and other cabinet ministers have all said CSIS never briefed them on the Chong matter, and that they only learned about it from reports in The Globe.

Johnston report called out intelligence flow

A recent report from special rapporteur David Johnston, tasked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau back in March with looking into allegations that China tried to meddle in the past two federal elections, pointed to issues in how intelligence is shared. Johnston announced late last week he will step down as special rapporteur, saying his role has become too muddled in political controversy for him to continue.

His first report found that CSIS sent an "issues management note" to then-public safety minister Bill Blair, his chief of staff and his deputy minister in May 2021. He said the note warned of "intelligence that the [People's Republic of China] intended to target Mr. Chong, another MP, and their family in China (if any)."

"The director determined this was not information the minister needed to know," Blair told the House affairs committee last week.

CSIS Director David Vigneault is scheduled to testify later Tuesday night.