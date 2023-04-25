RCMP charges Ottawa man with terrorism offences in groundbreaking arrest

The RCMP has arrested two people and charged one of them with three terrorism offences in a first-of-its-kind case.

The Mounties charged Patrick Gordon Macdonald, a 26-year-old Ottawa man, with participating in activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity and commission of offence for terrorist group (wilful promotion of hatred). The RCMP said in a news release that the arrests came following information it received about the activities of the far-right Atomwaffen Division, a group Canada has listed as a terrorist entity.

"This case is the first in Canada in which an individual advocating a violent far-right ideology has been charged with both terrorism and hate propaganda," the RCMP said in the news release.

The force said it found evidence in its investigation that Macdonald allegedly helped create and distribute three propaganda videos for the Atomwaffen Division.

"This material was intended to promote the group and recruit members, and encourages the commission of terrorist activities," the news release said.

Macdonald is set to appear in an Ottawa court on Thursday. The second individual, who the RCMP said is from Kingsley Falls, Que., but did not name, may face charges at a later date.

Atomwaffen violent, runs training camps: Public Safety

According to Public Safety Canada, the Atomwaffen Division was founded in 2013 in the United States and is a neo-Nazi group. It also goes by the name National Socialist Order (NSO). It was listed as a terrorist entity on Feb. 2, 2021.

"The group calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups, and informants, police, and bureaucrats, to prompt the collapse of society," the department said in its terrorism listing.

"AWD has previously held training camps, also known as hate camps, where its members receive weapons and hand-to-hand combat training."

The listing says the group has been violent at public rallies, including the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va., and that the co-leader of the group, an American, is banned from entering Canada.

The RCMP said in its news release that it's committed to combating ideologically motivated extremism.

"Several partners are working together to counter all forms of violent extremism and propaganda by groups listed as terrorist entities in Canada," it said.

"The public's assistance is essential to combat this major issue, which is a national priority."