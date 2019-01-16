Goodale to address RCMP oversight after years of harassment allegations against force

The federal government is expected to unveil this morning some major structural changes to the RCMP and how it handles harassment— changes that have been years in the making.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will make the announcement with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki starting at 10 a.m. ET in Ottawa at the Canadian Police College. CBC News will carry the announcement live.

Goodale's office said the minister will address two 2017 reports he requested that dove into the force's workplace harassment issues.

The reports, one from former audior general Sheila Fraser and the other from the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, called for greater civilian oversight in the management of the Mounties, and an independent external adjudication of harassment and sexual abuse situations.

Goodale has said he's open to entertaining the idea of civilian oversight, and has called publicly for a "new culture" free of "workplace harassment, bullying and sexual misconduct."

"But it would be a massive change in the way the institution has operated for over a century," said his spokesperson, Scott Bardsley, when asked about civilain oversight.

"It would require careful thought, and would need very strong support both at the political level and publicly among Canadians because of its fundamental importance."

Fraser, who reviewed the case of four members who sued the force over workplace harassment, found the RCMP defended its actions to protect its image rather than deal with abuse and abusers.

She also said there was a trend to push the harassers towards resignation or early retirement instead of dismissal.

"It lacks the closure that victims need ... there has been no accountability ... the message is that harassment is not taken seriously by senior management," Fraser said.

In a separate workplace harassment report, Ian McPhail, then chair of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, found bullying and abuse of authority within the force is so bad that it threatens its ability to police the country.

"The RCMP will not be able to bring about the necessary change required to address its dysfunctional culture on its own," wrote McPhail.

That report looked into 264 harassment complaints filed between 2013 and 2016.

Class actions ongoing

The RCMP has for years been plagued by allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation and bullying.

In 2016, Bob Paulson, then the RCMP commissioner, delivered a historic apology to female officers and civilian members as part of a settlement in two class-action lawsuits As the settlement was announced, the government set aside $100 million to cover the claims, but left open the option of increasing the sum.

The government expected 1,000 people to submit claims, but as of November 2018, more than 3,000 had been received.

As a result, the RCMP has already flagged it will need more money to cover the settlement.

In 2018, lawyers for two veteran male RCMP officers filed a $1.1-billion class-action claim in Federal Court seeking compensation for thousands of past and present employees for what they claim is widespread "bullying, harassment and intimidation."

The RCMP's disciplinary review body — the independent committee that investigates things like harassment complaints and Mountie misconduct — says it's drowning in casework.



"The ERC [external review committee] will face continued operational pressures in delivering its case reviews in 2018-19 due to the need to manage a significant backlog of files and increased workload projections," noted a report recently tabled in the House of Commons.

The RCMP refers disciplinary cases — which can include dismissals, medical discharges and pay stoppages — to the external committee for review to ensure the process is fair and transparent.