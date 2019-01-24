Skip to Main Content
2 arrested in RCMP raids in Kingston, Ont., related to national security probe
Breaking

The RCMP has arrested two people in Kingston, Ont., in what officials are calling a national security investigation involving multiple police forces.

No change to Canada's threat level, officials say

Chris Hall · CBC News ·
The RCMP made two arrests in Kingston, Ont. on Thursday, including one at the home on the right, in the northwest part of the city. The RCMP said more information would be released Friday. (Frederic Pepin/CBC)

More arrests are possible as investigators continue their work, officials told CBC News.

The RCMP will hold a news conference Friday to outline details of the investigation.

CBC News has learned the arrests included a minor and involved the help of the FBI in the U.S.

The operation also involved a Pilatus PC-12 RCMP survelliance plane that had been circling over Kingston in recent weeks.

Canadian officials speaking on background told CBC News there was no imminent threat to public safety, and that the situation is contained. Officials said the operation has not led to a change in the country's threat level.

More to come

