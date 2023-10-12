RCMP aware of online threats to Canada's Jewish community, calls for 'increased vigilance'

The RCMP says it's aware of threats on social media directed at Canada's Jewish community and is calling on the public to be on high alert.

"Now is the time for increased vigilance. We will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment, or harmful targeting of communities or individuals in Canada," an RCMP statement released Thursday said.

The national police force said anyone who feels threatened online or in person should contact their local police.

"Any threats made towards Canadian citizens are taken seriously and investigated as warranted," the statement said.

The RCMP's warning comes at a time of heightened tensions due to devastating attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas over the weekend and escalating violence in the region as Israel strikes the Gaza Strip.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he has been in contact with RCMP leadership about concerns within the Jewish community.

"I have every confidence that they are treating these concerns with the utmost importance and will continue to exercise heightened vigilance around places of significance to the Jewish community," LeBlanc said in a media statement.

Police in GTA and Vancouver say they've stepped up patrols in certain areas in recent days, including Jewish places of worship.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said they were aware of "global online threats" circulating about "events that may occur on Friday." A former Hamas leader has called for protests across the world on Friday, according to a report from Reuters .

"The war is affecting thousands of Toronto residents who have family and friends in those regions," Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw told a news conference Thursday, adding there are currently "no credible threats" to any communities in the city.

Demkiw said he has received dozens of calls from community leaders expressing concerns and asking for help. He said he met with representatives of the Jewish and Palestinian communities earlier this week to hear from them directly.

During a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the heightened anxieties spurred by the conflict in Israel.

"I want to take a moment to reassure the Jewish and Muslim communities here in Canada who are feeling especially vulnerable. I want you to know that we continue our efforts to keep our places of worship and communities safe," he said, adding that MPs are in contact with local police forces.

"We must always stand united as Canadians. This is something that is core to Canada. We take care of each other, even in the most difficult of times."

Speaking to CBC News Network, federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said the government should take more concrete action.

"There is a lot of fear to be assuaged," Lantsman told host Hannah Thibedeau.

Specifically, the party wants the government to direct CSIS to share any intelligence about threats with Jewish communities. The party also said the government should convene a call between the RCMP, provincial and local police forces to coordinate a response to such threats.

"The words are really nice, but I think when we're in a situation as we are, and there is that heightened anxiety in communities, that action should be shown," Lantsman said.