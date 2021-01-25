Brampton MP Ramesh Sangha dropped from Liberal caucus, accused of spreading 'baseless and dangerous' claims

Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha has been removed from the Liberal Party caucus.

Sangha, a former lawyer who was first elected in 2015, will now sit as an Independent.

A statement from Mark Holland, chief government whip, said his office was made aware last week that Sangha was making "baseless and dangerous" accusations against a number of his colleagues.

"As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians," the statement said. "Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead."

Holland said Sangha was removed Monday afternoon after the whip consulted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CBC News has reached out to Sangha's office but has not yet received a response.