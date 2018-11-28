Many unanswered questions about MP Raj Grewal, Trudeau says

As the political storm around Raj Grewal intensifies, Justin Trudeau says there are many lingering questions about the Liberal MP.

The prime minister says he wishes Grewal the best in the healing he needs to go through, but the government won't comment further on him.

The Prime Minister's Office said last week that Grewal's sudden decision to step down as MP for the Ontario riding of Brampton East was prompted by a gambling problem.

PM Justin Trudeau says that Raj Grewal admitted to a gambling addiction in his resignation letter last week, but says he was not made aware of an RCMP investigation. 0:53

However, as of early today Elections Canada hadn't been notified of any resignation.

On Friday, the PMO issued a statement saying Grewal had informed the office earlier this week that he was undergoing serious personal challenges and that he is receiving treatment related to a gambling problem that led him to incur significant personal debts.

The federal ethics commissioner began a formal inquiry last May after two opposition MPs expressed concerns that Grewal might have been in a conflict of interest when he invited a construction executive — who was paying Grewal for legal services at the time — to official events with Justin Trudeau during the prime minister's trip to India early this year.