Raj Grewal, former Liberal MP accused of breach of trust, makes first court appearance

Raj Grewal — the former Liberal MP accused of failing to disclose $6 million in funds to the ethics commissioner — today saw his case adjourned until the new year.

The Crown and lawyers for the former Brampton East MP, who was charged last month with fraud and breach of trust, agreed to have the case return to court Jan. 6 during a virtual hearing this morning.

According to court documents, police allege that between Oct. 19, 2015 and April 23, 2019, Grewal — then serving as an MP — received about $6 million in funds he failed to disclose to the ethics commissioner, which is considered a breach of trust.

He is accused of soliciting funds by "deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means" and soliciting funds for his own personal benefit in connection with the use of his public offices, according to the charge sheet.

Grewal is also accused of using his constituency office budget for his own purposes and soliciting payment to him from an employee in that office in a manner "that constitutes a fraud or breach of trust," according to the court documents.

Grewal's lawyer said today that his team has received 10 gigabytes of disclosure materials from investigators so far and he's asked the Crown for more.

The RCMP says its investigation started back in September 2017, after it received proactive disclosures from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as FINTRAC, about "suspicious transactions" involving Grewal.

Grewal left the Liberal caucus in 2018, weeks after the Prime Minister's Office said he was receiving treatment from a health professional "related to a gambling problem that led him to incur significant personal debts." He then sat as an Independent and didn't run during the 2019 election.