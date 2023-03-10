Former Liberal MP found not guilty on breach of trust charges

Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal was found not guilty on breach of trust charges Friday after an Ottawa judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to prove he used his political office to solicit loans from supporters to cover large gambling debts.

The Crown had argued that the Brampton-area MP racked up big losses at Gatineau, Que.'s Casino du Lac-Leamy and then traded access to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and help on immigration files for loans to cover his bad bets.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Sylvia Corthorn found the Crown's case wasn't all that persuasive.

"There is no evidence to support an inference of guilt," she said.

Grewal wasn't your average gambler — the former MP has conceded he risked millions of dollars while playing blackjack at Lac Leamy, a casino about 15 minutes from Parliament Hill.

The Crown alleged that when the bills came due, he turned to constituents to bail him out. Grewal said he relied on friends and family to help him out of his financial bind and that he didn't trade favours for the cash.

Grewal's legal troubles started when the ethics commissioner opened an investigation into unreported loans. The RCMP then filed criminal charges in September 2020.

Grewal, a lawyer by training who was first elected in 2015, was alleged to have arranged meetings with prominent businessmen from his riding during Trudeau's ill-fated state visit to India — a trip that prompted derision at home after the prime minister donned Indian garb while touring the world's largest democracy.

Grewal's lawyer, Nader Hasan, argued that his client's actions were not criminal. He said there is a difference between misusing one's official status for a corrupt purpose and making a mistake — or even acting dishonourably — while serving in office.

Corthorn agreed. "I conclude that a reasonable jury, properly instructed, could not render a verdict of guilty," she said. "He is acquitted of the two charges of breach of trust before the court."