Ottawa lays out criteria for quarantine hotels as it inches toward new travel rule
Passengers returning from non-essential trips abroad will soon have to quarantine for 72 hours in a hotel
The Public Health Agency of Canada has listed its criteria for hotels seeking to participate in the mandatory three-day quarantine for returning travellers.
The conditions posted online put the government one step closer to fulfilling its late-January pledge that all passengers returning from non-essential trips abroad will have to self-isolate in a federally mandated facility for up to 72 hours at their own expense.
The government has not said when the measure — which aims to head off COVID-19 cases and contagious variants of the novel coronavirus at the border — will come into effect.
To qualify as a "listed hotel," lodgings must be near one of the four airports currently accepting international flights — in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.
They must also provide contactless meal delivery to rooms and free wireless internet access, set up a process for brief outdoor breaks and report daily check-in and checkout numbers, as well as non-compliant guests, to the public health agency.
Hotel submissions are due on Wednesday, three days after the criteria appear to have been posted online.
