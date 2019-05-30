Qualtrough says she'll talk to Irving Shipbuilding about threats to sue media

Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough said today she will be speaking to Irving Shipbuilding after a law firm representing the East Coast company pre-emptively threatened to sue media for a second time.

She told reporters at a defence industry trade show on Thursday she wished the company had not threatened the Globe and Mail and Postmedia, and that subject will be among the top matters for discussion.

"It is certainly not a behaviour I would engage in," said Qualtrough, "and I wish there is respect shown to journalists for doing their jobs."

The media has the right to ask questions — particularly about complex subjects like procurement, where billions of taxpayer dollars are at stake, she said.

Qualtrough would not criticize Irving directly, noting that the federal government and private companies communicate with the public differently.

She said she talks regularly with the company, which is one of the federal government's go-to shipyards for large vessel construction. The subject of threatened lawsuits "will definitely be a topic of conversation," she added.

Law firm responded after media requests to government

Both media organizations were pursuing separate stories over the last few months and had asked questions of two different federal departments — queries that were flagged to Irving executives.

This week, The Globe asked Innovation, Science and Economic Development whether the New Brunswick company was counting an Alberta french fry plant as part of promised economic benefits associated with the Arctic Offshore Patrol Ship program.

Separately, a Postmedia reporter questioned Public Services and Procurement Canada about the possibility of welding problems with the same class of ships.

In both instances, the company was flagged about the requests and — after a series of back and forth communications — Irving lawyers threatened lawsuits before any stories were written.

Qualtrough said her department recognizes it should not be divulging reporters' names to a private company when it is dealing with queries.

"We're working on our policies to make sure we do a better job of protecting (journalists') privacy, while at the same time getting you the information you need that's accurate," she said.