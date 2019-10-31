Q&A | Western alienation and anger: How should Canada move forward?

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney have both recently warned of growing alienation in their provinces, laying the blame on Justin Trudeau's federal government and especially its energy and environmental policies.

The Trudeau Liberals failed to win a single seat in those two provinces in the federal election, leading some to worry the west will not be adequately represented in the next government.

Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos and a panel of guests are taking your questions about western alienation. What are the provinces saying? And how can Ottawa address their feelings of alienation? Watch our live Q&A on Facebook, Twitter or the YouTube video below, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Send us your questions in the comments or live chat.

Kapelos will be joined by former Conservative cabinet minister Monte Solberg, former Alberta minister of energy Marg McCuaig-Boyd, and Trevor Tombe, professor of economics at the University of Calgary.