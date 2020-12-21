Join our live Q&A looking back at the top political stories of 2020

Even before the pandemic, 2020 did not lack for news.

COVID-19 upended social and economic life across Canada in mid-March, but the country had already experienced at least two major news events by then — the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 and a weeks-long blockade by Indigenous people that crippled railways.

Pandemic coverage focused on how governments tightened and loosened restrictions — then tightened them again as the second wave hit. Meanwhile, the Liberal government became embroiled in a political scandal over a student grant program followed by the resignation of its finance minister and the prorogation of Parliament. And of course there was the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

What was it like to cover some of the biggest stories of the year?

Join a group of six CBC journalists for a live Q&A on Mon. Dec. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET to hear what it was like to bear witness to it all.

The journalists

Vassy Kapelos, host of Power & Politics

Katie Simpson, Washington correspondent

Peter Armstrong, national business correspondent

Ashley Burke, senior reporter, parliamentary bureau

Salimah Shivji, senior reporter, parliamentary bureau

Raffy Boudjikanian, national reporter, CBC Edmonton

Where to watch

You can submit your questions to the panel via our Facebook or YouTube live broadcasts.