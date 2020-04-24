Trudeau government considers legislative changes to make public service more diverse

The Trudeau government is eyeing changes to the law governing public service hiring to help make federal departments and agencies more diverse.

It is also planning to do further research on the makeup of the federal public service and will try to hire more senior leaders with varied backgrounds.

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos and his parliamentary secretary, Greg Fergus, are spelling out the priorities today to foster greater diversity, inclusion and accessibility in the public service.

The government says while there has been some progress for Black Canadians, Indigenous Peoples and others who face racial discrimination in the workplace, too many public servants continue to face obstacles.

The Treasury Board Secretariat has begun discussions about the framework for recruitment in the public service and is specifically looking at "possible amendments" to the Public Service Employment Act.

The act is intended to ensure federal hiring is fair, transparent and representative.