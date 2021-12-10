Public Safety Minister calls on Twitter Canada to address 'abusive' tweet directed at CMA president

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling on Twitter Canada to address a tweet sent to Canadian Medical Association president Dr. Katharine Smart, saying the tweet "poses risks to the health and safety of health-care workers."

His letter, addressed to Twitter Canada's managing director Paul Burns, is about a tweet sent to Smart on Dec. 22 by an account under the handle "@AsktheBrownDoc1."

"Are you scared you are next @KatharineSmart?" the tweet reads. "A group of us who can't stand you have been seeing you and your family for weeks ... and already have some great footage ... just biding our time for the perfect time!"

In his letter, Mendicino said the tweet is threatening.

"I am writing to express serious concerns regarding an abusive tweet that was recently posted to Canadian Medical Association President Dr. Katharine Smart's Twitter timeline and which poses risks to the health and safety of healthcare workers in the discharge of their professional responsibilities," the letter reads.

1/ We are calling on <a href="https://twitter.com/Twitter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Twitter</a> to address an abusive tweet recently posted to <a href="https://twitter.com/CMA_Docs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMA_Docs</a> President Dr. Katharine Smart’s timeline. The clear intent of the tweet was to intimidate Dr. Smart and her family and interfere with her work during the pandemic. <a href="https://t.co/C8Q6yTaqsE">pic.twitter.com/C8Q6yTaqsE</a> —@marcomendicino

The letter says Dr. Smart reported the tweet to Twitter, but that the social media company ruled it did not violate Twitter's policies. The company did not remove the tweet.

However, the Twitter account behind it appears to have been deleted.

Mendicino said he disagrees with Twitter's decision not to remove the tweet.

"I am asking you to reconsider your decision to leave the tweet on your platform, given that it appears to directly contravene your rules, and because allowing such comments to be published also puts healthcare workers at risk of further abuse and intimidation," Mendicino said in the letter.

"If left published and unchecked, the content in question could negatively impact the ability of healthcare workers to inform and provide advice to the public regarding the pandemic," he continued.

The letter mentions that Dr. Smart reported the tweet to the police.

Threats, harassment and intimidation are not acceptable. <a href="https://twitter.com/TwitterSafety?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TwitterSafety</a> told me this tweet ⬇️ did not violate their rules. Both <a href="https://twitter.com/NaheedD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NaheedD</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/NathanStall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NathanStall</a> received threats of a “bounty” to encourage surveillance. 🙏🏻 to all of you speaking out. <a href="https://twitter.com/CMA_Docs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMA_Docs</a> we stand with you. <a href="https://t.co/h7RNzV9CfJ">https://t.co/h7RNzV9CfJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/YTmbHkGpwY">pic.twitter.com/YTmbHkGpwY</a> —@KatharineSmart

Mendicino mentioned that Bill C-3, legislation which recently received Royal Assent, will soon make it a criminal offence for someone to impede a health professional from performing their duties.

"Parliament's speedy passage of Bill C-3 reflects the urgency of this issue," Mendicino said. "However, we cannot rely alone on the criminal law to solve the problem."

"Social media platforms equally have a role to play in rooting out harmful online content. The December 22, 2021 tweet directed at Dr. Smart, as well as many others within the healthcare sector, highlights the significance of that role," he continued.

Twitter Canada has not yet responded to a CBC News request for comment.