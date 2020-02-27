Public safety minister, RCMP commissioner to be questioned by MPs tonight

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will face two hours of questioning from MPs tonight.

Members of the House of Commons's standing committee on public safety and national security are expected to grill the minister on his mandate letter objectives.

The heads of the portfolio agencies he oversees will also attend as witnesses:

Canada Border Services Agency President John Ossowski

Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault

Correctional Service of Canada Commissioner Anne Kelly

Parole Board of Canada Chairperson Jennifer Oades

Public Safety Canada Deputy Minister Rob Stewart

In recent weeks, Blair has come in for criticism over his handling of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia. After months of waiting, some victims' family members say they have lost faith in the politicians setting up the panel.

Lucki is coming off a tough couple of weeks and faces intense scrutiny of the RCMP's handling of violence directed at Mi'kmaw people behind a lobster fishery in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is calling on her to resign after she defended the RCMP's response to the ongoing dispute between Mi'kmaw lobster harvesters and non-Indigenous commercial fishers in Nova Scotia.

The committee runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET.