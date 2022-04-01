Federal public health officials to give COVID-19 update

Officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic as some regions see a resurgence of the virus.

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo will provide an update and take questions from the media starting at 11 a.m. ET.

In recent weeks, a number of provinces have seen increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"It is clear we are in a sixth wave," Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, told reporters Monday during his first COVID-19 update in more than a month.

The current wave, Moore says, is driven by the BA.2 variant and will likely continue into the middle or end of May.

In response, the province is expanding access to COVID-19 antiviral treatments for high-risk people as officials "strongly recommend" wearing masks in all indoor settings.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan's largest city has seen a massive increase in amount of viral load detected in its wastewater.

On Monday, researchers from the University of Saskatchewan released their latest report, showing a 742 per cent increase in viral load taken from sewage samples in Saskatoon.

In Nova Scotia, daily case counts from the highly transmissible Omicron and BA.2 variants have been rising since late February. They have accelerated dramatically since the provincial government lifted most public health restrictions on March 21, including gathering limits and mandatory masking in most public places.

Last week, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) strongly recommended the "rapid deployment" of second COVID-19 booster shots for seniors aged 80 and up in the community and those living in long-term care and other congregate settings.