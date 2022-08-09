Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett announce the next steps in the review of Canada's cannabis legislation.

The federal government has launched a review of the Cannabis Act to determine whether the legislation governing the legalization of marijuana is meeting Canadians' needs and expectations.

"Through this useful, inclusive and evidence-driven review, we will strengthen the Act so that it meets the needs of all Canadians while continuing to displace the illicit market. I look forward to receiving the panel's findings," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

The Liberals lifted a century-long prohibition on the use and sale of recreational cannabis in October 2018, with a commitment to review the law three years after it came into force. That review is nearly a year overdue.

According to the Cannabis Act, the review must focus on the law's impact on Indigenous people, on cultivating cannabis in a housing complex and on the health and consumption patterns of young people.

"Young people are at increased risk of experiencing harms from cannabis such as mental health problems, including dependence and disorders related to anxiety and depression," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett.

"While a lot of progress has been made on the implementation of the Cannabis Act and its dual objectives of protecting public health and maintaining public safety, we need to assess the work that has been done and learn how and where to adjust to meet these goals."

The review mandate has been expanded to include an examination of the social and environmental effects of the Cannabis Act, the impact of legalization and regulation of medical cannabis and the impact on racialized communities and women.

The federal government said the Cannabis Act was brought in to displace the illegal market and to better reflect the needs of Canadians.

Progress toward both of those goals will also be examined by the review, which will be conducted by an independent panel of experts.

Morris Rosenberg, the former deputy minister of justice, will chair the expert panel. The other panel members have not yet been named.

The panel will hear from the public, government, Indigenous groups, youth, cannabis industry representatives and medical cannabis users. The panel will also hear from experts in public health, substance abuse, law enforcement and health care.

"I look forward to working with the panel and to providing evidence-based advice to ministers to strengthen this particularly important piece of legislation and advance public policy in this area in Canada," Rosenberg said Thursday.