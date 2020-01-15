Remains of one Canadian PS752 crash victim returned to Canada

The remains of one Canadian victim of the PS752 airline disaster have been returned to Canada but details are being withheld at the family's request, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said today.

"There has been one repatriation of remains which took place, and we respected the wish of the families to respect their privacy. The family has asked that we ... and the media respect their privacy," Champagne said following a three-day Liberal cabinet retreat in Winnipeg.

Calling the situation "dynamic" and "fluid," Champagne said Iran has so far respected the families' wishes regarding burial. He said that claims the families' wishes hadn't been respected have not been substantiated.

"We are taking these allegations seriously. We are investigating with our team on the ground and with Iranian authorities," he said.

"But based on the information that I have from our consular officials which are working with the families ... in touch with the 57 Canadians and 29 permanent residents, the latest information I have received is that the wishes of the families have been respected."