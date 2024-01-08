Content
Mourners to mark 4th anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners in Richmond Hill, Ont., this afternoon to mark four years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.

Two men and a woman in coats are shown before a memorial with small candles and pictures.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and Iranian activist and Hamed Esmaeilion place candles on a memorial during a vigil in Toronto on Jan. 8, 2023, marking the three-year anniversary of the downing of flight PS752. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

All 176 people aboard were killed when Iranian officials shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner shortly after takeoff from Tehran in January 2020.

Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The Richmond Hill ceremony today will include speeches, performances and special presentations.

In addition to the prime minister, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez are expected to attend.

It's one of several events taking place globally to mark the anniversary, and follows a candlelight vigil in Toronto yesterday.

The victims' families have long fought for Iran to take accountability for downing the plane, and in July, Canada and three other countries referred the case to the International Court of Justice.

CBC News will livestream the ceremony on Monday afternoon.

