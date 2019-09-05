Prosecutors won't appeal Joshua Boyle trial ruling

Crown prosecutors will not appeal Ontario Court Judge Peter Doody's decision to dismiss all 19 charges against former Afghan hostage Joshua Boyle.

Prosecutors had a 30-day window to appeal the ruling and Monday was the last day for the Crown to challenge the court's decision.

"I can confirm that the Crown has not filed an appeal in this matter," Brain Gray, a spokesman for Ontario's attorney general, said in an email to CBC News Monday.

On Dec. 19, Doody ruled there was not proof, beyond a reasonable doubt, to convict Boyle of the 19 charges against him. The charges included assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement. All but two charges involved Boyle's estranged wife, Caitlan Coleman.

During his three hour ruling, Doody said he found Coleman's evidence unreliable due to inconsistencies in her testimony and memory lapses.

Coleman testified that she was slapped, confined, tied up and forced to have sex with Boyle after the couple returned to Ottawa having spent five years in captivity in Afghanistan.

Boyle, 36, pleaded not guilty to all 19 charges and took the stand in his defence during the trial. Boyle said he was the victim, and his wife was emotionally and physically abusive to him. But Doody said he also found Boyle unreliable.

"I do not believe her, just as I do not believe Mr. Boyle," he said.

In October 2012, a Taliban-linked group kidnapped Boyle and Coleman near Kabul during a backpacking trip through Central Asia. Three of the couple's four children were born in captivity.

'Rape shield' laws

The trial became a test case for Canada's rape shield laws which prevent the defence from using emails, medical records or an alleged victim's past sexual history to prove a pattern of sexual behaviour.

The court can make an exception if the accused, or their lawyers, demonstrate that including those details are of value.

In this case, Doody ruled that the defence could introduce evidence that was in the possession of the accused: a medical record from a January 2018 session Coleman had with a psychologist.

The psychologist's notes indicate Coleman said her husband began assaulting her in December, 2017. Coleman told police and the court that the physical and sexual assault began in October, 2017.

The judge also allowed evidence about Coleman's sexual history after a section 276.2 application. The defence was able to ask Coleman about the couple's prior sexual activity, including consensual anal and vaginal intercourse, sexual acts involving ropes and consensual biting acts.

Coleman previously testified that Boyle forced her to perform these acts against her will.



