Canada moving forward with sole-source contract to replace military surveillance planes

The federal government will award a multibillion-dollar, sole-sourced contract to Boeing to replace its aging military surveillance planes, Radio-Canada has learned.

Two sources confirm a decision has been made amid public campaigns to launch an open and fair competition.

When asked about the deal on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "ministers will address that issue."

An announcement is expected on Thursday, sources said.

Canada is seeking to replace its CP-140 Aurora fleet that's used to protect Canada's sovereignty along the coastline. Originally procured 50 years ago, the aging planes are slated to retire from service in 2030, the government said.

After a request for information from Canada, the U.S. government told Congress in July it approved the possible sale to Canada of up to 16 Boeing P-8A patrol aircraft and associated equipment worth up to $5.9 billion US, or about $8 billion Cdn.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with Bombardier this past summer ahead of the premiers' meeting in Winnipeg. He wants the federal government to launch a competitive process to replace Canada's air forces' surveillance planes. (John Woods/The Canadian Press )

Unifor and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers took to Parliament Hill on Tuesday alongside Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard to add their voices to the growing demands for a competitive procurement process.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier François Legault have teamed up, too. Together, the premiers repeated their calls this month to open up the bidding process.

A parliamentary committee on national defence also passed a motion saying the government "must proceed by way of a formal request for proposals before awarding any procurement contract" for the new planes.

At the centre of the controversy is Montreal-based Bombardier, which has publicly campaigned for a shot at the contract, arguing it will keep jobs in Canada.

Bombardier spokesperson Arevig Afarian said Tuesday the company is continuing to "push for an open and fair procurement process."

A government source told Radio-Canada that the option proposed by Bombardier was too uncertain because the proposed militarized plane hasn't been developed yet.

Boeing has committed to opening an innovation centre in Quebec, sources said.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser said he couldn't comment on what was discussed in cabinet about the issue. But he did say the government wants to get "timely access to the gear that we need."

"We want to make sure that we continue to get value for money," Fraser said Wednesday.

Quebec Premier François Legault asked to put Bombardier on the agenda at a meeting with premiers this past summer in Winnipeg. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau said on Tuesday the government has heard Bombardier.

"They are making a lot of noise," said Trudeau in French. "I understand, it's their job to try and sell planes and create jobs.

"The important thing for us is to ensure both good jobs in Canada and the military equipment that our department needs."

The federal government said last year the Boeing's P-8A Poseidon "is the only currently available aircraft that meets" the military's needs including anti-submarine warfare.

Simon Page, an assistant deputy minister at Procurement Canada, told a parliamentary committee last month that a third party was hired to assess the market.

Based on the findings of that assessment, the project team concluded "it would be very challenging" for the industry in Canada to release an aircraft to meet the military's needs before the life expectancy is up on the old fleet, Page said.

Page said the government received 23 responses to its request for information and Boeing was the only one that "provided a non-developmental military-off-the-shelf aircraft." The model is also the only aircraft that all other Five Eyes and other "key allies" use, Page said.

"The other responses were either only partial or sub-system-level solutions, or based on an aircraft not yet developed or requiring extensive modification," said Page on Oct. 17 at the standing committee on government operations and estimates.

Bombardier joined forces with rival General Dynamics and wants to provide the military with a new Multi-Mission Aircraft, which is a militarized version of its Global 6500 with submarine-hunting technology developed in Canada. The company has said it can meet whatever deadline the government reasonably sets, including 2030 for initial delivery.

Bombardier has partnered with rival General Dynamics to offer Canada a militarized version of its Global Express 6500 aircraft. (Submitted by Bombardier)

The company released a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers in July that claims its plan could support 22,650 jobs directly or indirectly through its supply chains in Atlantic and Western Canada and lead to $800 million in tax revenue for different levels of government.

Boeing's plan could create an annual benefit to the Canadian economy of $358 million and more than 2,900 Canadian jobs, said a study conducted by Doyletech.

Defence procurement expert David Perry said the government has long faced criticism for procurement projects dragging out too long. The selection of the F-35 fighter jet is the "most outrageous example". He said it's "pushing two decades to actually just select the aircraft."

Perry estimates the government is on track to underspend on capital equipment this year under its Strong, Secure, Engaged defence policy by about $6 billion.

Whatever the federal government decides on replacing the surveillance planes, Perry said the Canadian public deserves a more in-depth explanation.

"This is an important project," said Perry, who is the president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

"It's [billions] of taxpayer dollars and potential consequential impacts for Canadian industry to go forward. So for all those reasons, I'm really hoping the government takes time to offer a fulsome explanation."

When asked about Boeing's deadline for the offer, the company said it does not have a comment at this time and referred CBC News to the government. The U.S. State Department also told CBC News to direct its questions to the Canadian government.

The procurement department did not answer CBC's questions about the deadline and said it continues to assess its options and "the final decision will be based on the offered capacity, availability, pricing and benefits to Canada and Canadians."