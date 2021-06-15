Skip to Main Content
Politics

Green Party launches process that could eject Annamie Paul from leadership

The Green Party of Canada has triggered the process that could see the removal of its leader Annamie Paul.

Party's federal council to hold vote July 15 on whether to remove Paul from position

David Thurton · CBC News ·
Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, addresses a news conference after learning that New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin had left the party to join the Liberals. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The Green Party of Canada has triggered a process that could remove Annamie Paul from the party's leadership.

According to party members with knowledge of the issue, the party's federal council will hold a vote on July 15 on whether to remove Paul from office.

If there's support from 75 per cent of council members, party members could then vote to remove her from office through a motion at an annual general meeting.

One source said the Greens were overdue for such a meeting.

CBC News has reached out to Paul's office for comment.

More to come ...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Thurton

David Thurton is a national reporter in CBC's Parliamentary Bureau. He's worked for CBC in Fort McMurray, the Maritimes and in Canada's Arctic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now