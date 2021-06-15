Green Party launches process that could eject Annamie Paul from leadership

The Green Party of Canada has triggered a process that could remove Annamie Paul from the party's leadership.

According to party members with knowledge of the issue, the party's federal council will hold a vote on July 15 on whether to remove Paul from office.

If there's support from 75 per cent of council members, party members could then vote to remove her from office through a motion at an annual general meeting.

One source said the Greens were overdue for such a meeting.

CBC News has reached out to Paul's office for comment.

More to come ...