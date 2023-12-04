Large pro-Israel rally planned for Parliament Hill even as bus company cancels some transportation

Dozens of buses left the Toronto area early Monday destined for a national rally on Parliament Hill to show support for Israel in its war with Hamas and denounce a wave of antisemitism in Canada.

But some of the would-be participants were sidelined when 17 buses failed to show up to take people to Ottawa, according to a statement from the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

The Jewish group said the buses were paid for in advance and confirmed before Monday's scheduled departure. They failed to show up and the subcontractor has refused to provide any explanation, said Adam Minsky, the UJA Federation's president and CEO.

The UJA scrambled to arrange alternative transportation for the protesters. The organization says it fears hate is behind the bus cancellations.

"We were shocked," Minsky said in a media statement.

"Given the absolute silence of the subcontractor and with no other explanation, we are driven to the view that this shameful decision is intended to disrupt our peaceful rally out of hatred toward Jews."

Minsky said something similar happened in the U.S. last month when hundreds of pro-Israel protesters were left at Washington's Dulles Airport after bus drivers allegedly staged an impromptu walkout. That left protesters stranded instead of taking part in a huge rally in the nation's capital.

"What happened today is sickening and outrageous. We will respond aggressively with every legal and public affairs tool at our disposal," Minsky said, vowing "strong, decisive actions against this company."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), one of the organizers of the Parliament Hill event, said the rally is meant to be a show of collective strength in the face of what it calls a staggering wave of antisemitism.

Speakers will include people whose family members were killed by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7 and a Canadian woman whose Israeli cousin is among the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

They also include deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather and the Israeli ambassador to Canada.

Organizers say they want to gather people who believe in Israel's right to exist and its need to defend itself against terror, and will call on the international community to push for the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

Israel resumed deadly airstrikes on southern Gaza this weekend after a week-long truce fell apart on Friday. Both sides blamed each other for ending the truce.

The Israeli army said more than 250 rockets have been fired from Gaza since the truce ended.

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 4, 2023. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Israeli officials say 137 people are still being held hostage in Gaza. Another 105 were freed during the ceasefire in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Most of those released on both sides were women and children.

An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed the day Hamas militants launched attacks from Gaza. More than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in the nearly two months of bombing since then, according to figures from the Hamas-run Gaza health authority.

The prospect of a new ceasefire deal seems remote. Israel has recalled its negotiators and Hamas's deputy leader has said any further release of hostages would only happen as part of ending the war.

On Saturday, an International Criminal Court prosecutor said his office is serious about investigating allegations of war crimes on both sides.