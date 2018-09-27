Watchdog slams government's 'slow to non-existent' action to protect Canadians' privacy

Canada's privacy watchdog is accusing the federal government of dragging its heels as privacy concerns reach "crisis levels."

In his annual report tabled in Parliament today, Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien slammed the government for not taking necessary steps to protect Canadians' privacy.

"Unfortunately, progress from government has been slow to non-existent," said Therrien in a news release. "Not only are the privacy rights of Canadians at stake, so too is our democracy and other fundamental values."

Massive privacy breaches, including the Equifax and Facebook Cambridge Analytica issues, have thrown the spotlight on privacy issues. Yet the government's response has been to launch a consultation process, rather than to take strong action to strengthen laws and give his office the necessary powers to make orders, impose fines and carry out inspections to ensure businesses respect the law, he said.

"It's not enough for the government to ask companies to do more to live up to their responsibilities. To increase trust in the digital economy, we must ensure Canadians can count on an independent regulator with the necessary tools to verify compliance with privacy law," he said.

In his report, Therrien said the Privacy Act was adopted 35 years ago to regulate privacy in the public sector. Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced in 2016 that she had instructed her officials to begin "concentrated work" toward modernizing the law, yet no concrete proposal has yet been made public, he said.

Therrien will hold a news conference in Ottawa at 1:30 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

'Right to be forgotten'

Following on his draft report earlier this year on the "right to be forgotten" issue, the commissioner said he plans to file a reference with the Federal Court to seek clarity on the issue of whether Google's search engine is subject to Canada's privacy laws before proceeding further with complaints made to his office.

At issue is "de-indexing," the process where a web page, image or other online resource is removed from search engine results.

Privacy advocates say Canadians should have the right to remove certain search engine results to protect their reputations, and that the right already exists within current privacy laws. But freedom of expression advocates, including certain journalism groups, say it could infringe on the freedom of expression as guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The commissioner also repeated calls for more resources to carry out his office's critical functions.

"My office needs a substantial budget increase to keep up our knowledge of the technological environment and improve our capacity to inform Canadians of their rights and guide organizations on how to comply with their obligations," he said.