Companies could face hefty fines under new Canadian privacy law

The federal government is threatening to impose fines that could run to millions of dollars on private companies that violate Canadians' privacy.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains introduced the Digital Charter Implementation Act today — one of the biggest shakeups in Canada's privacy law in decades.

If the bill passes, companies would face fines of up to five per cent of revenue or $25 million — whichever is greater — for the most serious offences. Bains said the legislation provides for the heaviest fines among the G7 nations' privacy laws.

The legislation also would give the federal privacy commissioner order-making powers — something Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien has long asked for — including the ability to force an organization to comply and to order a company to stop collecting data or using personal information.

Bains said the commissioner also would be able to recommend fines to a new Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal, which would levy administrative monetary penalties and hear appeals of orders issued under the new law.

According to the wording of a government press release, the legislation also would give Canadians the option of demanding that their personal online information be "destroyed".

Bains took questions from reporters this morning minutes after the bill was introduced. More details are expected during a technical briefing for journalists later in the day.

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority, the not-for-profit agency that manages the .ca internet domain, praised the new bill.

"Trust is critical to the digital economy, and central to a well-functioning internet. Canadians must be able to trust that their personal data will be protected and not abused," said president Byron Holland in a statement.

"Companies that handle massive troves of personal data must be held accountable for protecting that data, be transparent about how they use it, and face real consequences should they break the trust of their users."

The bill puts into action the commitments outlined in the minister's mandate letter — essentially his marching orders from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — which tasked Bains with drafting a "digital charter" that would include legislation to give Canadians "appropriate compensation" when their personal data is breached.

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains says the proposed fines would be the toughest in the G7. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Canada already has two privacy laws. The Privacy Act covers government agencies and federally regulated industries, while the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act applies to private-sector organizations.

Statistics Canada said that about 57 per cent of Canadians online reported experiencing a cyber-security incident in 2018.