Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Canada in May

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be visiting Canada in May as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year.

CBC News ·
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are seen at Canada Day celebrations as the country marked its 150th birthday, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on July 1, 2017. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth marked 70 years as monarch in early February.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be making stops in Newfoundland, Ottawa and the Northwest Territories during their tour, according to a news release from Clarence House.

More details regarding the trip will be released at a later date, the news release said.

