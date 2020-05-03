Ottawa announces $240M for virtual health-care services during COVID-19 crisis

The federal government will put $240 million toward moving mental health and primary care services online in an effort to combat concerns over mental and physical wellbeing during the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.

The prime minister said a new mental health platform will provide strategies for managing stress with specific help for those from marginalized communities. Money will also be funnelled into providing virtual primary care for patients who don't need to visit a doctor's office.

"By helping doctors run appointments online, you can stay safe at home while getting care, and our hospitals can stay focused on those who need it most," Trudeau said. "If we can use apps to order dinner and videochats to stay in touch with family, we can use new technology to keep each other healthy."

Last month, Health Minister Patty Hajdu unveiled an online portal aimed at linking Canadians of all ages to support workers and mental health professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch came as some experts warned of an "echo pandemic" — a secondary public health crisis revolving around mental illness and substance use due to the widespread impact of the novel coronavirus.

The economic fallout from the pandemic has led to many Canadians worrying about their financial stability, and lack of social support due to prolonged isolation. Safety fears from frontline workers are further compounding mental health concerns across the country.

The prime minister also addressed a previously-announced top-up to the Canada Child Benefit that will see eligible families receiving an extra $300 per child as part of their regular May payment.

Government establishes procurement supply group

During today's noon briefing, Procurement Minister Anita Anand is set to provide an update on the status of Canada's procurement efforts.

Anand will share details on a new federal COVID-19 supply council, which will be tasked with finding solutions to keep Canada stocked with the necessary medical and protective equipment throughout the pandemic.

"Until we have effective treatments, or better yet a vaccine, we'll still need a reliable supply of everything from masks to ventilators," Trudeau said.



As part of Sunday's announcement, the prime minister revealed an additional $175 million for the Vancouver-based biotech firm AbCellera, a company that he said has identified antibodies for use in potential drugs to treat the virus. The funding is expected to help the company carry out human trials, which Trudeau said could start as early as July.