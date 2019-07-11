Premiers to focus on pipelines, Quebec's religious symbols law at conference

Canada's premiers are meeting today in Saskatoon for the final day of their annual gathering, with Quebec expected to be at the centre of talks.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he is trying to work with Quebec Premier Francois Legault on moving oil through the province by pipeline as part of a future energy corridor.

But Legault said there is no "social acceptability" in Quebec for oil pipelines.

Kenney said he believes Legault understands the financial pain Albertans are feeling. He said provinces that receive equalization payments should help develop resources that pay the bills in the federation.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he plans to express his concerns with Legault about Quebec's new law that bans certain public servants from wearing religious symbols.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is hosting the meeting of the Council of the Federation and said some disagreements are expected.

The premiers are also to discuss health care, Arctic sovereignty and cannabis.