Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics

Premiers delay meeting on federal government's health-care offer

Canada's premiers are pushing back a meeting to discuss a health-care funding proposal from the federal government. The 13 provincial and territorial leaders will meet on Monday instead of Friday.

Premiers will meet Monday to discuss Ottawa's plan to send $46.2 billion in new money to the provinces

Richard Raycraft · CBC News ·
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson chairs a meeting with Canada's premiers in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, left, talks to Quebec Premier François Legault, back left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, as she chairs a meeting with Canada's premiers in Ottawa on Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada's premiers are pushing back a meeting to discuss a health-care funding proposal from the federal government, and will now meet on Monday instead of Friday.

The provincial and territorial leaders originally were set to deliberate Friday on a health-care funding offer the federal government released earlier this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented premiers with Ottawa's offer on Tuesday — a plan to flow roughly $46.2 billion in new money to the provinces and territories over 10 years to help prop up a faltering health-care system.

The premiers haven't accepted the offer yet and Council of the Federation chair Heather Stefanson, the premier of Manitoba, said the offer is "significantly less" than what the premiers are looking for.

A spokesperson for Stefanson said the premiers have agreed to meet Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Council of the Federation Secretariat said the delay is due to some premiers travelling after a first ministers' meeting in Ottawa this week.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with federal Health Minister Jean Yves-Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc Thursday to talk about the proposal. Ford said the meeting was productive but there's still "a little bit" of work to do.

With files from Janyce McGregor and David Cochrane

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now