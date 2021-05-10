Skip to Main Content
Power & Politics·Video

Will Tokyo Olympic Games go ahead, amid pandemic concerns?

"Everything we're following with both Japan and public health authorities and the Olympic movement, say we are a go for July 23rd," says Dick Pound, member of the International Olympic Committee, "I've got my ticket".

