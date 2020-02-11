Canada must look beyond its borders and reject isolationism, says Dallaire

Retired Lt.-Gen. Roméo Dallaire says Canada is not doing enough to engage with the world and he argues this attitude of isolationism is the biggest challenge facing the country.

"Although in a number of arenas we are going global, we are not realizing the impacts of what is happening around the world in peace and security, the development of humanity and its ability to get rid of the disparities," said the former senator.

Dallaire says those in power should look to a younger generation of Canadians who are ready to engage with the world.

"Youth activists who are global, who see the world as a small place and are ready to engage. But we don't take them seriously."

"We can lead in this global adventure of making humanity advance, versus just taking care of ourselves," said Dallaire.

"The first thing to do is to really look at Canada as a nation beyond its borders."

Dallaire made the comments in an interview with Vassy Kapelos that aired Tuesday on Power & Politics. The conversation is part of a new series called "The Big Fix," which sees prominent Canadians share their thoughts on the major problems facing the country and offer their solutions.