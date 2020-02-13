Smartphones are harming Canadians' mental health, says author Neil Pasricha

Canadians are addicted to their smartphones and it's undermining their mental health and productivity, bestselling author Neil Pasricha told Power & Politics.

"If you drink a bottle of wine before bed every night, slept with a bottle of wine within ten feet of your head while you're sleeping and drank a bottle of wine when you got up in the morning, we call you an alcoholic. We are all doing that with our cellphones and we don't seem to see that we are all phone-aholics," said Pasricha in a December interview with Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos.

Pasricha is the author of six self-help books, including The Book of Awesome and The Happiness Equation. He said spending too much time on smartphones is making people less happy.

"The studies show that when you look at cellphones, you are disconnecting from people around you. You aren't having as many in-person conversations and things like your heart rate and your anxiety rate increase," he said, citing research by psychologist Jean Twenge.

Pasricha said he's not immune. "I'm talking because I'm not the preacher. I'm in the parish. I'm addicted too. My wife has to yank this thing away from me when they get home at night. I'm super addicted."

Pasricha said there are three things governments and schools could do to encourage people to spend less time on their mobile devices.

"Invest in activity, invest in nature and invest in reading."

Watch Neil Pasricha explain his solution to the problem of smartphone addiction.