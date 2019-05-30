Oliphant 'personally disappointed' N.S. premier didn't mention Canadians detained in China

Rob Oliphant, the parliamentary secretary to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, says he is "personally disappointed" that Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil didn't bring up the Canadians detained in China when he met Wednesday with Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye.

"I am personally — I'm just speaking for myself — personally disappointed," he told Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos. "Any Canadian, whether an elected official or anyone who knows people who have connections in China … should be raising this issue. That's my personal opinion."

As first reported by the National Post, McNeil did not specifically raise the two consular cases, but a spokesperson from his office confirmed to CBC News that he did say he hoped issues between the two governments would be resolved soon.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained by the Chinese authorities in December, days after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as part of an extradition request from the United States.

The two were formally arrested earlier this month, and are accused of crimes related to national security.

The Canadian government has repeatedly said it considered the arrests arbitrary, and has called in the help of other governments to secure the men's release.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, who was in Ottawa May 30 to primarily discuss the ratification of the new NAFTA deal, told reporters his government stands behind Canada in the dispute.

"The United States today renews our call on the Chinese government to release the two Canadian citizens who have been wrongfully detained for the last six months without due process," Pence said, adding neither country will be intimidated by coercive tactics.

The Conservatives have repeatedly called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping directly. So far, the Chinese government seems to be avoiding the Canadian government's requests for meetings.

During the interview, Oliphant said Trudeau is open to speaking any time.

"The prime minister has made it very clear he is always willing to talk, to open the door," Oliphant said, whether it be about canola, pork, or the detained Canadians.

