Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
New Brunswick premier says he supports Canada's negative PCR test requirement at land borders | CBC News Loaded
Power & Politics
·
Video
New Brunswick premier says he supports Canada's negative PCR test requirement at land borders
"I think maintaining our current rules would be beneficial at this stage, at least at the beginning," Premier Blaine Higgs tells Power & Politics.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 5:41 PM ET | Last Updated: October 14
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now