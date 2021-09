'It was the beginning of a new era': Former PM Jean Chrétien reflects on 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan | CBC News Loaded

Power & Politics · Video 'It was the beginning of a new era': Former PM Jean Chrétien reflects on 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan Former prime minister Jean Chrétien joined Power & Politics Friday to reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and Canada's role in the war in Afghanistan. Social Sharing CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices | About CBC News Report Typo or Error