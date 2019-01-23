Skip to Main Content
'If I were Prime Minister, I would fire John McCallum' | Andrew Scheer
Video

'If I were Prime Minister, I would fire John McCallum' | Andrew Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Power & Politics Wednesday to discuss Ambassador John McCallum's remarks about the case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Power & Politics Wednesday to discuss Ambassador John McCallum's remarks about the case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. 8:38
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us