Video

'If I were Prime Minister, I would fire John McCallum' | Andrew Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Power & Politics Wednesday to discuss Ambassador John McCallum's remarks about the case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. 8:38

