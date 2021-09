Climate action: How do the parties measure up? | CBC News Loaded

Power & Politics · Video Climate action: How do the parties measure up? B.C. Liberal candidate Jonathan Wilkinson, B.C. Conservative candidate Dan Albas and Manitoba NDP candidate Daniel Blaikie joined Power & Politics Wednesday to discuss their parties' respective plans for tackling climate change. Social Sharing CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices | About CBC News Report Typo or Error