Freeland called ex-China diplomat to assure him government wasn't trying to muzzle him

Former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques says Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called him last week to assure him personally that the government wasn't trying to "muzzle" his public comments on Canada-China relations.

In an interview with CBC News Network's Power & Politics, Saint-Jacques said that he has had two conversations with people at Global Affairs following a phone conversation with Paul Thoppil, assistant deputy minister for Asia-Pacific at Global Affairs Canada.

Saint-Jacques said one of the conversations was with a senior official and the other was with a politician "at a very appropriate level."

The former ambassador didn't reveal who that politician was, but a government official has since confirmed to CBC News that it was Freeland who called Saint-Jacques.

The Globe & Mail reported last week that Thoppil called both Saint-Jacques and former ambassador to China David Mulroney asking them to clear future statements on Canada-China relations with the government, and saying that the PMO had asked him to reach out to the two former diplomats.

Saint-Jacques said he found the conversation with the minister reassuring.

Guy Saint-Jacques says the foreign affairs minister called to reassure him that nobody wanted to muzzle him. 7:57

"I was completely reassured that nobody wanted to muzzle me and in fact I was told that freedom of expression was very important and that therefore I should continue to express my views as freely as I wish," said Saint-Jacques.

"While I remain perplexed by the conversation I had with Mr. Thoppil, I think basically it was a problem of communication."