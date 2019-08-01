Canada, U.S. working to move EU toward sanctions on Venezuela, says top U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for Venezuela says Canada and the U.S. are strategizing on how to move the European Union toward imposing sanctions on the Nicolás Maduro regime.

"We both agreed that it would be really helpful if the EU would follow Canada and the U.S. in imposing sanctions on the Maduro regime," said Elliott Abrams in an interview on CBC News Network's Power & Politics.

"Europe is a kind of playground for people from the regime and their families — where their money is, they have houses there, they live the high life there — which is really disgraceful. So we strategized a bit about how, with the help of the Latin American democracies, to move the EU in that direction," Abrams told guest host Katie Simpson.

When asked for comment, Global Affairs Canada did not directly address the remarks made by Abrams.

"Canadian government officials discussed how Canada and the U.S. can work with the broader international community to return democracy to the people of Venezuela," said Barbara Harvey, a spokesperson for Global Affairs.

"For some time, the Lima Group has been engaging its partners around the world in support of sanctions and other measures to pressure the Maduro regime," said Harvey.

Abrams was in Ottawa Thursday to meet with Canadian officials ahead of next week's meeting on Venezuela in Lima.