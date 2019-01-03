Canada's inclusion of Huawei technology in 5G network infrastructure would pose a risk to the U.S., a senior American senator said Thursday in an interview with CBC News Network's Power & Politics.

"There are no two countries that are closer connected than the United States and Canada," said Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. "Our telecom networks are totally meshed together and if there was a vulnerability in the Canadian system, it would make America vulnerable. And vice-versa."

Warner, who also serves as vice-chair of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, has been part of a bipartisan effort with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconsider allowing the Chinese telecommunications giant access to 5G network infrastructure in Canada.

"These Chinese telecom companies are directly influenced by the Chinese government. They are not necessarily direct arms of the government," said Warner. "The government and the communist party (have) the ability to influence their capabilities."

Under Chinese national security law, individuals and companies are required to cooperate with state intelligence operations.

"My specific concerns are particularly as we move into the next generation of wireless — the so-called 5G networks — that if a country were to purchase this equipment, it might have built-in backdoors so that, down the line, once the equipment was installed, the Chinese could intercept messages, communications [and] violate the security of the networks," Warner said.

Senior U.S. Senator <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkWarner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkWarner</a> says Canada's use of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Huawei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Huawei</a> 5G technology would "make America vulnerable" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uspoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uspoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/fxJk2CfiEr">pic.twitter.com/fxJk2CfiEr</a> —@PnPCBC

Canada is conducting a comprehensive review of 5G, the next generation of high-speed mobile data technology, but has not announced a ban on Huawei technology.

Several countries have moved to bar Huawei equipment from their 5G network infrastructures, including the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

In September 2018, Scott Jones — head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and the federal government's top cybersecurity official — told a Parliamentary committee on public safety that there was no need for a ban on Huawei because of existing Canadian safeguards.

Warner said he doesn't agree.

"Huawei technology may not come with built-in malware, for example, but Huawei has the ability ... to send electronically any kind of upgrade to your system," he said. "Any kind of upgrade to your switch. Any kind of upgrade to your handheld equipment.

"In sending those upgrades, you can plant malware. You can plant a backdoor. You can plant the allowance, in effect, the ability to spy on Canadians or the Canadian government or Canadian national security ability to communicate."

Warner said it would be really hard to predict the consequences should Canada decide to proceed with Huawei technology, but there would have to be some degree of "untangling" of Canada-U.S. telecom networks.

"I think that it would prove to be a real challenge," he said, adding that it could add further tension to a Canada-U.S. relationship that "is a bit unstable."

Watch the full interview below.