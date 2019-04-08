Skip to Main Content
Canada at risk of foreign election interference
With the federal elections mere months away, Canada's electronic spy agency, the Communications Security Establishment, says Canadians are vulnerable to foreign interference. Scott Jones, the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security breaks down the threats.
