Canada Votes 2021
Breaking down the body language in the federal leaders' debate
Power & Politics
Breaking down the body language in the federal leaders' debate
World renowned body-language expert Mark Bowden analyzes how the leaders reacted during Thursday's debate.
Sep 10, 2021
