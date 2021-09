A roundup of where the leaders were on Day 31 of the campaign

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul continued to campaign in Prince Edward Island. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau visited B.C., Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh toured Ontario. Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet stayed in Quebec. And People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier is planning on hosting events in Ontario tomorrow.