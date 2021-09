A roundup of where the leaders were on day 24 of the campaign | CBC News Loaded

Power & Politics · Video A roundup of where the leaders were on day 24 of the campaign Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet were in Quebec. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul all stayed in Ontario, while People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier toured Manitoba. Social Sharing CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices | About CBC News Report Typo or Error