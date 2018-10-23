Q&A
With a year to go until the federal election, where do the parties stand?
Canadians go to the polls in under 12 months. How are the parties preparing and where do they stand right now? You can ask Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos and her panel of political strategists your questions starting at 2 p.m. ET.
The next federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019
You can ask Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos and her panel of political strategists your questions starting at 2 p.m. ET on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
The panel includes:
- Brad Lavigne: Principal and vice-president at the government relations firm Counsel Public Affairs. Lavigne also served as the national NDP campaign manager during the 2011 federal campaign and as former NDP Leader Jack Layton's director of communications.
- David Herle: Principal partner at The Gandalf Group, which specializes in public opinion research, strategic communications advice and issues management. He also served as the national campaign chair for the Liberal Party and as Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's campaign co-chair.
- Dimitri Pantazopoulos: Partner at the research and public affairs firm Maple Leaf Strategies. He also helped run the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party's successful campaign this spring and Jason Kenney's successful bid for the United Conservative Party leadership.
