U.S. State Department clears Canada to purchase Poseidon surveillance aircraft

The U.S. State Department, which oversees American arms sales, has given the green light for Canada to buy up to 16 advanced P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency posted a notice Tuesday confirming Canada's request to purchase the Boeing-manufactured planes met its requirements. It said the U.S. Congress has been notified of the possible sale.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress, and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world," said a statement posted on the agency's website.

"This proposed sale will increase Canadian maritime forces' interoperability with the United States and other allied forces, as well as their ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest. This will significantly improve network-centric warfare capability for the U.S. forces operating globally alongside Canada.

"Canada will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces."

The Liberal government has gone to great lengths to say that no final decision has been made on the project. Washington estimates the cost of the purchase at $5.9 billion US or $7.8 billion in Canadian dollars.

Canada made the formal request in late March, saying the P-8A is the only aircraft on the market that meets the requirements of the Canadian air force.

The potential sole-source deal has drawn criticism from Quebec-based Bombardier, which said it was planning to bid on the program.

The aerospace firm called on the federal government to launch a "fair competition" to replace the air force's existing CP-140 Aurora patrol planes.

DND says the Poseidon is the aircraft it needs

Last month, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek told a parliamentary committee the project was still in the "options analysis" phase and would not say when a decision will be made.

"Having said that, the Department of Defence has told us that at this point in time the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the Canadian multi-mission aircraft operational requirements," Jaczek told the four-party committee.

"That's what they're telling us."

Bombardier was planning to offer a militarized version of its Global Express (GE) 6500 jet — which, along with the similar GE 6000, has been converted successfully to a maritime surveillance and battlefield communication configuration. The company argues its aircraft would contain cutting-edge technology — unlike the P-8, which Bombardier says is based on a 1970s airframe design.

Bombardier, which is partnered with General Dynamics, said the air force's next surveillance plane should be built in Canada.

The U.S. government notice said Boeing, the prime contractor, is based in Seattle. Other U.S. companies would contribute parts for the Canadian planes and any work for Canadian aerospace firms would be negotiated later.