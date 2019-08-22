The U.S. government is working "diligently" to help release the two Canadian men detained in China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday while on a visit to Ottawa.

Pompeo, a high-profile member of the Trump administration, is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Before heading into closed-door meetings, both countries made it clear China would dominate the conversation.

Canada has been soliciting help from foreign allies in the ongoing dispute with China to release businessman Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat on leave. The two were detained in China late last year after Canadian officials arrested Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport to face possible extradition to the United States.

"Our team is focused on helping those two Canadians be released. China needs to honour the commitments it's made to the world, and its our expectation they'll do so, and we're working on it diligently," said Pompeo during a brief photo opportunity.

"It's wrong that they're being held."

In a foreign policy speech in Montreal on Wednesday, Trudeau vowed to stand up to China in a climate of increased tensions between the two countries.

"We do not escalate, but we also don't back down," the prime minister said.

China lashes out against Canada

Speaking to reporters Thursday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called for Meng's immediate release.

"We urge the Canadian side to reflect on its mistakes, take China's stern position and concerns seriously, and immediately release Meng Wanzhou so she can return home to China safely," said Geng Shung from Beijing.

"As a Chinese saying goes: Loudness is not necessarily persuasive, and justice naturally inhabits a man's heart."

Geng also reiterated China's displeasure with Canada for commenting on the ongoing protests in Hong Kong and repeated his government's plea for Canada to "stop interfering in China's internal affairs."

On the weekend, Freeland and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini issued a joint statement with the European Union in defence of the "fundamental right of assembly" for Hong Kong citizens.

The protests began as a response to a bill that would have allowed authorities to extradite Hong Kong citizens accused of crimes to face trial in mainland China. The bill has been suspended, but the protests have morphed into a larger pro-democracy movement.

Pompeo, Trudeau and Freeland are also expected to discuss the Hong Kong situation along with the ongoing strife in Venezuela and the ratification of the new North American trade agreement.