The Pollcast: Getting an inside look at election campaigns
Rosie Barton and Aaron Wherry on what it's like to cover a campaign up close
Earlier this summer, the Liberals advertised a new contest with an unusual prize: a seat on the Liberal campaign plane (or maybe just the bus).
The party called it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" — but it's also something many journalists have experienced far more than once.
- Podcasts: Subscribe to the CBC Pollcast
- Canada Poll Tracker: Check out the latest projections
So just how much of a prize is it to be on one of those campaign planes? And for working journalists covering an election, what are the pros and cons of having a seat of their own on one?
On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Aaron Wherry and Rosie Barton, host of The National, to talk about their experiences in campaigns past — the tight deadlines, the access (or lack thereof) to leaders and (of course) the food.
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.