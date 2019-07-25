The Pollcast: Getting an inside look at election campaigns

Earlier this summer, the Liberals advertised a new contest with an unusual prize: a seat on the Liberal campaign plane (or maybe just the bus).

The party called it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" — but it's also something many journalists have experienced far more than once.

So just how much of a prize is it to be on one of those campaign planes? And for working journalists covering an election, what are the pros and cons of having a seat of their own on one?

On this week's episode of The Pollcast podcast, host and CBC polls analyst Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Aaron Wherry and Rosie Barton, host of The National, to talk about their experiences in campaigns past — the tight deadlines, the access (or lack thereof) to leaders and (of course) the food.

On the latest episode of The Pollcast, the CBC's Rosie Barton and Aaron Wherry give a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to cover a campaign up close and personal. 24:39

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes of the show.